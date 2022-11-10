Construction halted after noose found at Obama Presidential Center, officials say

A noose was discovered at the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Thursday morning, according to the group overseeing the center’s construction.

“This morning, we were informed that an act of hate was discovered at the project site,” Lakeside Alliance said in a statement, adding that operations on the site have been suspended. “We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible.”

The circumstances of the discovery weren’t clear. Chicago police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.

Lakeside Alliance said it was offering a $100,000 reward for help in finding those responsible for “this shameful act.” It is also holding anti-bias training for staff and workers.

In a statement, the Obama Foundation said the incident was “shameless,” adding that the act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce.”

Lakeside Alliance is a venture made up of four minority owned firms that have a 51 percent equity stake in the construction management contract.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama returned to Chicago in September of last year for the official groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center.

The presidential center, which will require $830 million to build and operate in its first year, isn’t expected to open for another three years. It will feature a museum, library, plaza, activity center and forum.

