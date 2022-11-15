Cook County property tax bills finally posted online after months of delays

Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday after months of delays. Payments are due Dec. 30.

The bills can be found at cookcountytreasurer.com.

The second-installment tax bills typically are mailed by early August — and had been for nearly a decade — but fell months late because of delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade, according to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.

Paper copies of the tax bill should arrive in mailboxes around Dec. 1, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

For Chicago residents, this tax bill reflects reassessments by Kaegi’s office. His office initially said homeowners were in line for lower tax bills, but assessment cuts to commercial properties by the Board of Review meant a larger share of taxes was placed on homeowners, Kaegi’s office said in a report released earlier this month.

Tax bills for many homeowners will likely increase or stay flat, Kaegi’s office said.

La Voz AARP Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

In a written statement Tuesday, Pappas said, “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills. We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay.”