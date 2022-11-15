The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after monthslong delay

The second-installment tax bills were typically mailed by early August — and had been for nearly a decade — but fell months late because of delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade in County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Cook County property tax bills posted online after monthslong delay
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday after months of delays. Payments are due Dec. 30.

The bills can be found at cookcountytreasurer.com.

The second-installment tax bills were typically mailed by early August — and had been for nearly a decade — but fell months late because of delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade in County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office.

In a statement Tuesday, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said, “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills. We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay.”

Paper copies of the tax bill should arrive in mailboxes around Dec. 1, Pappas said.

For Chicago residents, this tax bill reflects reassessments by Kaegi’s office. His office initially said homeowners were in line for lower tax bills, but assessment cuts to commercial properties by the Board of Review meant a larger share of taxes was placed on homeowners, Kaegi’s office said in a report released earlier this month.

Tax bills for many homeowners will likely increase or stay flat, Kaegi’s office said in the report.

Related

Next Up In News
Trying to be real in Uptown
Swastikas painted on gravestones at Waukegan Jewish cemetery
5 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago
Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Uptown, then crashing into other cars
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
Chicago area sees first measurable snowfall of the season
The Latest
0562BBALSWF819.JPG
High School Basketball
LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 139: Breaking down the preseason Super 25 rankings
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, 4802 N. Broadway, is home to the Uptown Poetry Slam, a Chicago creation that turns verse into a spectator sport.
Columnists
Trying to be real in Uptown
Poet Jeffrey McDaniel brings his raw truth to the Poetry Slam this Sunday.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at the Coca-Cola Roxy last month in Atlanta. The band is scheduled to headline The Salt Shed in Chicago on May 5, 2023.&nbsp;
Music
The Salt Shed 2023 indoor schedule: Flaming Lips, the Roots, Iggy Pop and Tove Lo among the lineup
The first wave of shows usher in the debut of the complex’s indoor space known as The Shed.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski (31) shoots against St. Rita at the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout this summer.
High School Basketball
Seven breakout seniors for the 2022-23 high school basketball season
Here is a short list of seniors set to be heard from this season and who we will see big jumps from this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A man was killed and a teen boy wounded in a shooting June 20, 2022.
Crime
Swastikas painted on gravestones at Waukegan Jewish cemetery
About 16 headstones were defaced with large red spray-painted swastikas.
By Sun-Times Wire
 