The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

300-year-old oak tree at Lincoln Park Zoo will be removed in 2023

The tree, which predates the City of Chicago’s founding in 1837, has been a part of the zoo’s natural landscape since its beginnings.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE 300-year-old oak tree at Lincoln Park Zoo will be removed in 2023
Tree.jpg

A centuries-old oak tree at Lincoln Park Zoo that has come to the end of its natural life is set to be removed next year.

Lincoln Park Zoo

A tree older than the City of Chicago at Lincoln Park Zoo is nearing the end of its life and will be removed next year.

The bur oak tree, which is nearly 300 years old, has reached its natural end, despite no present diseases and years of preventative efforts, Lincoln Park Zoo officials said in a statement. It will be carefully removed from zoo grounds next spring.

“The center of the zoo was built around these historic oak trees, and it is bittersweet the nearly 300-year-old tree has come to the natural end of its life,” said Katrina Quint, Lincoln Park Zoo’s director of horticulture. “The zoo is dedicated to protecting Lincoln Park Zoo’s natural environment and tree canopy to ensure all guests have a healthy, vibrant natural landscape to enjoy for generations to come.”

The tree, which predates the City of Chicago’s founding in 1837, has been a part of the zoo’s natural landscape since its beginnings. It is located near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat.

It has broad-spreading branches and thick bark that can tolerate prairie fires, which were once common in the area. The tree’s average height spans 70 feet and is native to northern and central United States, as well as southeast Canada. Its acorns are an important food source for several species.

There are 40 bur oak trees at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Next Up In News
Jewish graves desecrated with swastikas spark anger, disgust — and pity for one with ‘this much hate in their heart’
Workers’ rights amendment wins place in Illinois Constitution
Man struck, hurt by falling window in River North
Opioid deaths in Chicago on pace to reach similar levels as record-setting 2021
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee
Prosecutors drop another murder case handled by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara
The Latest
Alan Friedlander, a former member of the congregate with a family member buried in the cemetery, walks through the vandalized headstones at the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan on Tuesday.
Crime
Jewish graves desecrated with swastikas spark anger, disgust — and pity for one with ‘this much hate in their heart’
Alan Friedlander said he recognized the family names on some of the defaced headstones. “The point that struck me was that if they knew the person who did this, they would have tried to help them,” he said after checking on his parents’ graves. “There’s a lot of anger, a little bit of worry, but mostly feeling sorry for how dark that person’s heart has to be to do that.”
By Mitchell Armentrout and Sophie Sherry
 
Striking Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73 members and their supporters rally at the Thompson Center 2019.&nbsp;
News
Workers’ rights amendment wins place in Illinois Constitution
One week after the election, the Associated Press on Tuesday reported that the workers’ rights amendment was approved by more than 50% of all votes cast last week — securing its passage.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man struck, hurt by falling window in River North
The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him. He was treated and released.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cook_county_medical_examiner_e1526654792321.jpg
Chicago
Opioid deaths in Chicago on pace to reach similar levels as record-setting 2021
There have been 632 opioid-related deaths recorded in Chicago through June, health officials said. There were 656 opioid overdose deaths reported in the city through the same period in 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Taylor Raddysh skates for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh adding more physicality to his game
Raddysh surprisingly ranks second among Hawks forwards with 24 hits this season. He historically hasn’t been known as much of a grinder, but he’s trying to expand his game.
By Ben Pope
 