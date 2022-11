CTA announces holiday train and bus schedules

In Chicago, the holiday season isn’t complete without the CTA holiday trains and buses trekking through the city.

This year, the bright, festive transit vehicles are ready to light up the streets and tracks beginning Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, according to the CTA.

Decked out with lights and holiday scenes, Santa Claus and his reindeer will ride on the train cars with commuters.

This year, the holiday train will run on all eight lines, and the holiday bus will run along 16 routes.

Regular CTA fares apply for the holiday-themed transit.

2022 holiday train schedule:

Green Line:



Friday, Nov. 25

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Orange Line:



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Brown Line:



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Red Line:



Tuesday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 8

Saturday, Dec. 10

Purple Line:



Wednesday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 9

Pink Line:



Tuesday, Dec. 13

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Blue Line:



Thursday, Dec. 15

Friday, Dec. 16

Saturday, Dec. 17

Yellow Line:



Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Holiday Bus Schedule

#56 Milwaukee:



Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wednesday, Nov. 30

#91 Austin and #92 Foster:



Thursday, Dec. 1

#22 Clark:



Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

#97 Skokie:



Saturday, Dec. 3

#74 Fullerton:



Tuesday, Dec. 6

#66 Chicago:



Wednesday, Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 8

#126 Jackson:



Friday, Dec. 9

#12 Roosevelt:



Saturday, Dec. 10

#62 Archer:



Tuesday, Dec. 13

#49 Western and #X49 Western Express



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Thursday, Dec. 15

#3 King Drive



Friday, Dec. 16

Saturday, Dec. 17

#79 79th



Tuesday, Dec. 20

#28 Stony Island



Wednesday, Dec. 21

#29 State



Thursday, Dec. 22

#J14 Jeffrey Jump