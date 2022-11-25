The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

2-year-old shot, seriously injured in Park Forest

The toddler was inside a Park Forest home in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2-year-old shot, seriously injured in Park Forest
Park Forest Police Department

The toddler was inside a residence in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen about 11:15 a.m., police said.

Sun-Times Media

A 2-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Friday morning in south suburban Park Forest, according to Park Forest Police.

The toddler was inside a residence in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen about 11:15 a.m., police said.

He was in critical condition and airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital for surgery, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
How Devon Avenue became the hub of Chicago’s Indian community
US-England World Cup match draws a crowd to West Side bar
15-year-old shot in Humboldt Park
Boy, 14, shot while on ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor
Picture Chicago: 15 photos you might have missed this week
Man claiming to have bomb arrested at O’Hare Airport
The Latest
Devon Avenue: Long known as Little India, the West Ridge strip is heavily South Asian, increasingly diverse.
News
How Devon Avenue became the hub of Chicago’s Indian community
The stretch east from the north branch of the Chicago River has long been known as Little India. The diverse West Ridge strip has become home for many and is still evolving.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ Curious City
 
A photo of Bears safety Jaquan Brisker reacting to a call during the Lions game.
Bears
Bears notes: Rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker out vs. Jets
Both players, the Bears’ second-round picks this year, have concussions. Plus, a look at the offensive line, Chase Claypool and the Jets’ quarterback plan.
By Jason Lieser
 
Fans gather to watch the USA and England play in the men’s World Cup at Cleo’s, 1935 W. Chicago Ave., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
News
US-England World Cup match draws a crowd to West Side bar
Inside, some fans sported USA jerseys and scarves, standing all game and growing hoarse as their team pressed England hard in the second half of the game, which ended in a draw.
By Michael Loria
 
Luke Richardson coaches the Blackhawks on Friday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose in Luke Richardson’s first coaching matchup against Martin St. Louis
Richardson, as Hawks coach, and St. Louis, as Canadiens coach, have remained friends despite their career divergences. But St. Louis came out on top in their first coaching matchup Friday.
By Ben Pope
 
Filephoto.png
News
15-year-old shot in Humboldt Park
The teen was in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 