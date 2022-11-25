2-year-old shot, seriously injured in Park Forest

A 2-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Friday morning in south suburban Park Forest, according to Park Forest Police.
The toddler was inside a residence in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen about 11:15 a.m., police said.
He was in critical condition and airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital for surgery, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
