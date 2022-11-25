2 people killed in plane crash in McHenry County

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a small plane crash that left two people dead Friday afternoon near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.
The single-engine plane carried a pilot and one other person when it crashed about 5:15 p.m., officials said.
The sheriff’s office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration for more information, but no other details were immediately known.
