Friday, November 25, 2022
2 people killed in plane crash in McHenry County

The single-engine plane crashed near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.

Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. McHenry County authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near this airport Friday.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a small plane crash that left two people dead Friday afternoon near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.

The single-engine plane carried a pilot and one other person when it crashed about 5:15 p.m., officials said.

The sheriff’s office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration for more information, but no other details were immediately known.

The Latest
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Blame Vooch? Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is used to the criticism
His detractors likely will be out again in the wake of the Bulls’ overtime loss Friday to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. But his teammates and coaches know how important he is to the Bulls’ success.
By Joe Cowley
 
Residents vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8 at the Chicago History Museum in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Columnists
Abortion’s influence on Illinois politics
Most every pre-election poll claimed that voters ranked abortion low on their priority lists. Yet, the abortion issue seemed to drive voters to the polls this year. What happened?
By Rich Miller
 
Dozens ice skate around an ice rink located inside Wrigley Fields outfield, Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2022.
News
Skating through the outfield: ‘Winterland’ at Wrigley Field
Winter activities at Gallagher Way have been expanded into the ballpark this year, with a bigger ice rink and carnival rides. Outside, the Christkindlmarket is back.
By Zack Miller
 
IC Catholic’s Denzell Gibson (7) runs over tackler as he heads to the end zone in the third quarter.
High School Football
Denzell Gibson sparks IC Catholic to Class 3A state title
“Denzell was amazing,” Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz said. “He’s at a different level. When he started chugging and had space, he was a locomotive.”
By Michael O’Brien
 
Ohio State v Michigan
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Michigan or Ohio State to the playoff? Purdue or Illinois to Indianapolis?
Whoever wins “The Game” — the Wolverines or the Buckeyes — should be locked into college football’s top four no matter what happens a week later in the Big Ten title tilt.
By Steve Greenberg
 