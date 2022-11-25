The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Pilot killed in plane crash in McHenry County

The single-engine plane crashed near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a small plane crash that left a pilot dead Friday afternoon near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.

The single-engine plane carried a pilot and no other passengers when it crashed about 5:15 p.m., officials said.

The sheriff’s office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration for more information, but no other details were immediately known.

Two people were shot in Jeffrey Manor Friday night. One died.
Crime
Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffrey Manor shooting
They were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street when they were attacked, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sacred-Heart Griffin’s Bill Sanders (1) runs up the side line during the fourth quarter.
High School Football
Sacred Heart-Griffin sends retiring coach Ken Leonard off with a sixth state title
Leonard, the winningest coach in state history, has won more than 400 games and after the Cyclones’ 44-20 win against Providence, he will retire with six state championships.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Blame Vooch? Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is used to the criticism
His detractors likely will be out again in the wake of the Bulls’ overtime loss Friday to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. But his teammates and coaches know how important he is to the Bulls’ success.
By Joe Cowley
 
Residents vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8 at the Chicago History Museum in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Columnists
Abortion’s influence on Illinois politics
Most every pre-election poll claimed that voters ranked abortion low on their priority lists. Yet, the abortion issue seemed to drive voters to the polls this year. What happened?
By Rich Miller
 
Dozens ice skate around an ice rink located inside Wrigley Fields outfield, Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2022.
News
Skating through the outfield: ‘Winterland’ at Wrigley Field
Winter activities at Gallagher Way have been expanded into the ballpark this year, with a bigger ice rink and carnival rides. Outside, the Christkindlmarket is back.
By Zack Miller
 