Pilot killed in plane crash in McHenry County

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a small plane crash that left a pilot dead Friday afternoon near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.
The single-engine plane carried a pilot and no other passengers when it crashed about 5:15 p.m., officials said.
The sheriff’s office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration for more information, but no other details were immediately known.
The Latest
They were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street when they were attacked, police said.
Leonard, the winningest coach in state history, has won more than 400 games and after the Cyclones’ 44-20 win against Providence, he will retire with six state championships.
His detractors likely will be out again in the wake of the Bulls’ overtime loss Friday to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. But his teammates and coaches know how important he is to the Bulls’ success.
Most every pre-election poll claimed that voters ranked abortion low on their priority lists. Yet, the abortion issue seemed to drive voters to the polls this year. What happened?
Winter activities at Gallagher Way have been expanded into the ballpark this year, with a bigger ice rink and carnival rides. Outside, the Christkindlmarket is back.