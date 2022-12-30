1 killed, 1 seriously hurt when car flips over and catches fire on Kennedy Expressway
The car was traveling south on the Kennedy when it crashed near the Addison Street ramp Thursday, Illinois State Police said.
A person was killed and another was seriously wounded when their car flipped over and caught fire early Thursday on the Kennedy Expressway.
The car was traveling south on the expressway when it crashed near the Addison Street ramp about 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said.
No other injuries were reported.
