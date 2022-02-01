 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Natosha Toller leaving state’s attorney’s office

Natosha Toller was promoted to bureau chief of the criminal division shortly after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s reelection to a second term.

By Matthew Hendrickson
Natosha Toller, bureau chief of criminal prosecutions, submitted her resignation Friday.
Sun-Times file

A leading figure at the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is leaving a little more than a year after she was promoted to head the office’s largest bureau.

Toller’s last day was Friday, a spokeswoman for the office said.

In a statement, Foxx thanked Toller for her work “during some of the most trying times that included a world pandemic.”

“I know this is difficult work and I appreciate her service,” Foxx said. “I’ve known Natosha since she started working for the office and I watched her with pride as she’s elevated throughout the office. She is an example of tireless leadership and commitment to the people she served.”

Toller declined comment.

Deputy Chief Renee Thibault will be serving as interim-chief until a replacement is found, the office said.

Toller’s appointment in December 2020 was announced at the same time two other woman were named to key leadership positions in the office; Risa Lanier was named chief deputy and Jennifer Coleman was named first assistant.

Foxx called the move “history-making,” noting that it was the first time the three positions would simultaneously be held by women.

Previously, Toller had been a prosecutor with the office for 15 years and served as deputy supervisor of the felony review division.

Coleman was forced out last May when a internal office investigation determined she had failed to review an in-court statement read by a fellow prosecutor about 13-year-old Adam Toledo holding a gun before he was shot and killed by Chicago police in Little Village.

Lanier was promoted last fall to first assistant.

