 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Driver fatally struck by Amtrak train while driving on tracks in Deerfield

It’s unclear why the driver of a Toyota Tacoma truck went onto the tracks just south of the Lake Cook Road station, authorities said.

By David Struett
AP file photo

A driver was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday evening while driving on the tracks in suburban Deerfield.

It’s unclear why the driver of a Toyota Tacoma truck went onto the tracks just south of the Lake Cook Road station, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

He was driving south and either got stuck or was overtaken by a southbound Amtrak train from Milwaukee shortly before 7 p.m., Gillis said.

The truck caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead, he said. His name and autopsy results have not been released.

Metra was investigating the crash because it happened on a stretch of Metra-owned tracks that Amtrak uses, Gillis said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s lawyers say judge should clear him of lying about Bridgeport bank money

Motions like defense attorney Chris Gair’s are often filed in criminal cases and are rarely granted. Still, Gair says the evidence and testimony jurors heard Thursday show Thompson’s alleged lies were "literally true."

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

Woman in good condition after falling on CTA Red Line tracks at Morse

Police said she fell between the train and the tracks Friday morning.

By David Struett

A different path outdoors: Sativa Volbrecht rode CTA with fishing rods, studied turtles, herons & crabs

Sativa Volbrecht has had a rich life in the outdoors and academia from interning at the Nature Boardwalk, Woods Hole Science Aquarium, and Shoals Marine Laboratory to working in the Chicago Urban Fishing Program.

By Dale Bowman

Halas Intrigue, Episode 215: Devin gets left out

Why did Devin Hester miss out on a trip to Canton?

By Sun-Times staff

Fact-check: Pritzker claim about Illinois leading Midwest in COVID-19 vaccinations mostly hits the mark

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh pointed out that Illinois has vaccinated more people than its neighboring states: Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan. But the Midwest is bigger than just those states contiguous to Illinois

By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association

Dear Abby: Customer expects reward after bringing new buyers to artist

The artist is new in the business and wonders whether it’s normal to give someone a gift for introducing patrons.

By Abigail Van Buren