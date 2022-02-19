Person killed, 4 hurt in crash on I-94 near South Holland

A person was killed, and four people were injured, early Saturday morning in a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near south suburban South Holland.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State police, around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the I-94 southbound ramp towards Route 394 southbound for calls of a vehicle that had crashed and rolled over.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Their name has not yet been released.

Four others from the crash were taken to the hospital with significant injuries, state police said.

The right land of the I-94 southbound ramp towards Illinois Route 394 was closed for an investigation, state police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.