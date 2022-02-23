 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

West Humboldt Park residents want Amazon to sign community benefits agreement on wages, local hiring

The West Humboldt Park Community Coalition is calling for Amazon to start wages at $28.50 per hour and ensure that 60% of its employees live in the community.

By Manny Ramos
Howard Ray Jr., with the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition, speaks at a press conference asking Amazon for a CBA for the new West Humboldt Park Amazon distribution facility. Wednesday, February, 23, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Howard Ray Jr., with the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition, speaks at a press conference asking Amazon for a CBA for the new West Humboldt Park Amazon distribution facility. Wednesday, February, 23, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

West Humboldt Park residents are calling on their elected leaders to stop accepting donations from Amazon, saying it is hindering their ability to negotiate a community benefits agreement with the e-commerce giant.

“We are demanding all elected officials and non-profits to stop taking money from Amazon and return received money,” said Howard Ray, of the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition. “Stop capitalizing off the people and support West Humboldt Park in their fight to broker a CBA.”

Ray wouldn’t say which elected officials were collecting donations from Amazon. He did say Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) has left her constituents in the dark since the facility’s development became public last year.

The West Humboldt Park Community Coalition includes residents and local activists. They said they’ve held several town hall meetings without Mitts’ help.

Mitts did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company is in active meetings with the community and looks to continue investing in Illinois.

The West Humboldt Park Amazon distribution facility is being built near Kostner Avenue and Division Street.&nbsp;Photo taken on Wednesday, February, 23, 2022.
The West Humboldt Park Amazon distribution facility is being built near Kostner Avenue and Division Street.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Amazon is slated to open a 140,000-square-foot delivery station by the end of the year and is said to bring 500 full- and part-time jobs to the West Side. The online retailer acquired Allied Metal property at 1260 N. Kostner Ave. and the project has the backing of Mitts.

Last summer, Mitts said Amazon wasn’t seeking any city subsidies but the incoming West Humboldt Park delivery station sits in an Opportunity Zone, which qualifies it for tax breaks. Because the property is in an Opportunity Zone, if Amazon holds the property for at least 10 years, the company could potentially pay no taxes on any capital gains generated by that particular facility.

The West Humboldt Park Community Coalition wants hourly wages at the Amazon facility to start at $28.50. It also wants Amazon to ensure that 60% of employees at the Humboldt Park facility live in the community.

They also want Amazon to pay the property tax bills for homeowners in the community, though they do not specify how large an area that would cover or how much money that would cost.

The coalition also wants Amazon to help build a community training and recreation center, fight against pollution, traffic and crime in the community.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson joined residents outside the future Amazon delivery station — which is already partially constructed — and accepted the call to turn down any donations from Amazon.

“I’m calling on my colleagues who serve at every level of government to not take and accept money from corporations who do not want to pay their fair share in taxes,” Johnson said. “I am calling on my colleagues and other representatives that represent this community to stand with the interests of workers.”

Members of the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition held a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 outside an under-construction Amazon facility at Kostner Avenue and Division Street.
Members of the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition held a news conference on Wednesday outside an under-construction Amazon facility, demanding that the online retailer sign a community benefits agreement that would, among other things, cover hourly wages and require a certain portion of employees be from the community.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News

The Latest

Who owns Henry Darger’s artwork and writings? Cook County judge wants more information from potential relatives

Christen Sadowski, of Clarendon Hills, claims to be a distant relative of the reclusive artist and wants to be appointed a representative of dozens of potential heirs.

By Stefano Esposito

Church building damaged in extra-alarm fire in Albany Park, third fire in the neighborhood this week

No injuries were reported as fire crews continued to search the site.

By Emmanuel Camarillo and David Struett

What Stephen Colbert learned in a Ukrainian Village barber’s chair

Comedian knows Putin is wrong because of the haircutter who ‘did to my head what Russia wants to do to Ukraine.’

By Darel Jevens

While Rome burns, Rob Manfred and MLB owners play their fiddles

With baseball nosediving, now they draw a line in the sand?

By Rick Morrissey

Julio Cruz, second baseman on White Sox’ 1983 division champion, dies at 67

"Igniter, catalyst, caring teammate" scored winning run in division clincher at Comiskey Park.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Chicago levanta los mandatos de COVID-19 el 28 de febrero, pero mantendrá las máscaras en las escuelas

La alcaldesa señaló que las máscaras seguirán siendo obligatorias en el transporte público y en los centros médicos.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa