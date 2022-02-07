 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Girl, 17, and infant daughter missing from Palatine

Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her daughter were last seen at Tellez-Perez' residence in the 4200 block of Bonhill Drive on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m. when she told relatives she was leaving to go to laundry.

A 17-year-old girl and her 20-month-old daughter were last seen Saturday in Palatine.

Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her daughter were last seen at Tellez-Perez’ residence in the 4200 block of Bonhill Drive on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m. when she told relatives she was leaving to go to laundry, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said.

Tellez-Perez is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds and has dark brown shoulder-length hair, officials said.

Family members believe they may be with Tellez-Perez’s boyfriend, whose the child’s father, and that they may be headed to Florida or Louisiana where he has relatives. the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.

