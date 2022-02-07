2 dead, 3 injured in Batavia car crash

Two people were dead and three others injured Sunday night in a traffic crash in Batavia, according to police.

About 7:15 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 700 block of Fabyan Parkway, Batavia police said.

An initial investigation indicated that a maroon, 2017 Ford Mustang was going west on West Fabyan Parkway when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a white, 2012 Kia Optima before coming to a stop in the parkway on the south side of the road, police said.

Both occupants in the Ford Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names haven’t been released yet.

Three occupants in the Kia Optima were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

No citations have been issued.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department.