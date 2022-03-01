Trauma kits to be installed in every city building in Chicago under ‘Stop the Bleed’ program

Just as CPR was promoted decades ago as a way for citizens to save lives in emergencies, a new program aims to make trauma kits more available to control bleeding from injuries.

Chicago officials on Tuesday announced the expansion of the “Stop the Bleed” program, which will provide the kits in every city building.

More than 500 kits are already installed in 350 city buildings, including public libraries, City Hall and Navy Pier.

The program emphasizes three steps to control bleeding: applying direct pressure, packing a wound, or applying a tourniquet.

The contents of the trauma kits include a tourniquet, gauze, sheers, gloves and instruction manual. City of Chicago

With those techniques, “anyone can become an immediate responder and potentially be the difference between life and death for someone who is bleeding,” the city said in a statement.

The majority of preventable deaths after trauma are related to bleeding, one study found.

The Stop the Bleed program was created in 2015 by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. The program has trained more than 1.5 million people.

Online courses on bleeding control are available at stopthebleed.org/training.

