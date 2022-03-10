2 dead in high-speed crash that sent car into the air in West Pullman
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Two people are dead and three others seriously hurt after a high-speed crash in West Pullman that sent one car into the air Thursday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The two cars collided shortly before 2 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue, sending one airborne into a tree, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
Firefighters took about 20 minutes to free all five people from the wreckage, he said. Two of them were dead and three others seriously hurt. Early reports indicate they were all adults, he said.
Additional details were not released.
