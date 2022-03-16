The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
UIC police investigate after brick thrown through window of Hull House Museum

A UIC employee saw someone throw a brick through an exterior window Tuesday morning at the building, 800 S. Halsted St., police said.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 16, 2022 03:56 PM
The historic Jane Addams Hull House in Little Italy. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The historic Jane Addams Hull House.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

Police at the University of Illinois Chicago are investigating after someone threw a brick through a window of the Jane Addams Hull House Museum.

A UIC employee saw someone throw a brick through an exterior window at the building at 800 S. Halsted St. around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police incident report from UIC.

No one was injured. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

The museum was closed after Tuesday’s incident. It reopened Wednesday.

The Latest
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara speaks of the support from President Donald Trump and local officials during a Southside Trump Rally at Firewater Saloon at 3910 W. 111th St in Mount Greenwood, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
City Hall
Catanzara threatens political retribution against three of police union’s strongest City Council supporters
Catanzara wants three former firefighters now on the council — Nick Sposato, Anthony Napolitano and Jim Gardiner — to back Erin Jones, a CPD detective challenging state Sen. Rob Martwick, a favorite of Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.
By Fran Spielman
March 16, 2022 04:24 PM
A Metra suburban commuter train moves along elevated tracks in Chicago March 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Congress, stop putting barriers in the way of Chicago’s tech biz ecosystem
There’s been a boom in our tech ecosystem, which employs over 100,000 workers. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act would impose sweeping regulatory burdens and upend this growing industry.
By Letters to the Editor
March 16, 2022 04:00 PM
Linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) had 459 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and 19 tackles-for-loss in 67 games (62 starts) over six seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan
The move was anticipated after Trevathan missed 12 games because of injuries in 2021. The Bears officially announced the trade of Khalil Mack and signing of DT Larry Ogunjobi, G/C Lucas Patrick and LB Nicholas Morrow as free agency opened Wednesday.
By Mark Potash
March 16, 2022 03:55 PM
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has reportedly agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki
Suzuki will sign a five-year contract and potentially replace Jason Heyward in the outfield.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
March 16, 2022 03:34 PM
The giant Joro spider, which has infested much of Georgia.
Metro/State
Could giant Joro spider infesting Georgia thrive here?
Recent study suggests the arachnid does well in cold climates.
By Stefano Esposito
March 16, 2022 03:18 PM