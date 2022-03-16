UIC police investigate after brick thrown through window of Hull House Museum

Police at the University of Illinois Chicago are investigating after someone threw a brick through a window of the Jane Addams Hull House Museum.

A UIC employee saw someone throw a brick through an exterior window at the building at 800 S. Halsted St. around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police incident report from UIC.

No one was injured. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

The museum was closed after Tuesday’s incident. It reopened Wednesday.

