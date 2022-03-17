Gas giveaway during morning commute in Chicago causes traffic jams stretching for blocks

Traffic was jammed around several gas stations participating in a giveaway by Chicago businessman and past mayoral candidate Willie Wilson Thursday morning.

Wilson said he was donating $200,000 worth of gas in $50 increments to anyone who claimed a spot in line at 10 participating stations across Chicago. The giveaway started at 7 a.m. and was expected to end when all the money was spent.

Wilson, who has twice run for mayor, is known for public giveaways that have included masks and cash in the past.

He said he was giving away the gas to help people struggling to fill their tanks as gas prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the donation.

Thursday morning, after traffic came to a halt outside the gas stations, Wilson was asked if he regretted causing the jams. Wilson told reporters he only wished he had donated more gas.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) complained that the giveaway at a station in Rogers Park caused a “traffic disaster.” She said she would ask the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection if Wilson should be required to get special permits in the future for similar giveaways.

“This was irresponsible and reckless of Dr. Wilson and the gas station owners,” Hadden said on Twitter.

Chicago police and fire officials said they haven’t been notified of any incidents related to the giveaway, though there were scattered report over police radio of people cutting in line and arguing.

Gas was being given away at the following stations:

