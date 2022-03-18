Elderly woman killed in apparent hit and run in Belmont Central

An elderly woman was killed in an apparent hit and run Thursday night in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.
Officers found the woman, about 70, on the ground unresponsive in the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue about 8:10 p.m., police said.
She was taken to Loyola Hospital with head and body trauma, and was pronounced dead, police said.
Officers say the woman appeared to be struck by a car that was no longer at the scene.
The incident was currently classified as a hit and run but may change as area detectives investigate, officials said.
