Girl, 9, and man reported missing from Edgewater
Jesenia Jessup and Norman Jessup were last seen leaving Helen C. Pierce School of International Studies at 1423 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. on March 11, Chicago police said.
A 9-year-old girl and a man have been reported missing from Edgewater on the North Side.
Jesenia Jessup and Norman Jessup, 35, were last seen leaving Helen C. Pierce School of International Studies at 1423 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. on March 11, Chicago police said.
Additional details were not released.
Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.
