Girl, 9, and man reported missing from Edgewater located

A 9-year-old girl and a man who were reported missing from Edgewater on the North Side have been located, according to Chicago police.
Police cancelled a missing person alert about 10:30 a.m.
Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand ouster of superintendent over confrontation at school board meeting
The Latest
Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand ouster of superintendent over confrontation at school board meeting
Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 said the “disgusting display” should be investigated, but the superintendent said he had been pushed to the edge.
GM Ryan Poles called it a difficult and emotional situation, but necessary for, “protecting the Chicago Bears.”
Jason Brammer says he wanted it to feel like a portal to ‘a magical realm that draws the gaze skyward with growing vines and swirling tendrils of gold.’
Predictions: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain will win, and viewers will get to bed sooner.
In 1964, the Chicago Daily News ran a series of articles depicting “a state divided by itself,” Mississippi. Writer Nicholas von Hoffman’s interview with activist Fannie Lou Hamer, who died this week in 1977, demonstrated the price she paid fighting for her rights.