Friday, March 18, 2022
Girl, 9, and man reported missing from Edgewater located

Police cancelled a missing person alert about 10:30 a.m.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 08:28 AM
Norman Jessup (left) and Jesenia Jessup were reported missing in Chicago on March 11.

A 9-year-old girl and a man who were reported missing from Edgewater on the North Side have been located, according to Chicago police.

