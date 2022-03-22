The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
News Metro/State

Albany Park discount store a ‘total loss’ after extra-alarm fire

Customers were inside when the fire broke out but managed to escape, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 22, 2022 01:56 PM
SHARE Albany Park discount store a ‘total loss’ after extra-alarm fire
20220322134138_6M8A9966.JPG

The JoJo discount store was destroyed in an extra alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in t 3040 W. Lawrence Ave.

Ashlee Rezin | Chicago Sun-Times

A discount store was destroyed in an extra alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in Albany Park, a neighborhood that has seen other buildings gutted by fire in recent weeks.

The blaze broke out about 12:40 p.m. at the JoJo discount store at 3040 W. Lawrence Ave. and was elevated to a 3-11 alarm, sending extra crews and equipment to the scene, according to Chicago fire officials.

Customers were inside when the fire broke out but managed to escape, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

The roof collapsed and the building will be considered a “total loss,” officials said. The building — which previously housed a car dealership — was operating as a mattress and discount store and will have to be torn down.

Last month, three fires broke out in as many days in the neighborhood, prompting officials to look into any connections between them.

On Feb. 23, the vacant House on the Rock Church was heavily damaged in a fire. Two days earlier, popular brewery Twisted Hippo was destroyed and an apartment building gutted in a massive fire in the 4300 block of North Richmond.

Another blaze erupted a day later in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue, injuring a firefighter.

The cause at Twisted Hippo is “undetermined” because investigators weren’t able to get into the burned-out structure to do a proper investigation, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. It was not deemed safe for them to enter.

The church fire was caused by a person but police are still trying to determine if it was arson, Langord said, adding that kids had been seen going in and out of the building and may have been trying to stay warm.

The cause of the third fire, where the firefighter was hurt, was ruled electrical from bad wiring, Langford said.

Next Up In News
Selection committee recommends two 11th Ward finalists to replace Patrick Daley Thompson, but Lightfoot delays appointment
Ex-Marine from Chicago area stabbed to death outside Boston bar. ‘My brother was a beautiful person. My life is changed forever without him.’
Lightfoot cuts Chicago casino hand to three finalists — tosses two McCormick proposals to the discard pile
How to honor the COVID dead?
Supt. Brown asks for public’s help in identifying South Shore gunman who killed 2 Monday
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
The Latest
NYC Public Schools Start “Vegan Fridays” At Cafeterias
Letters to the Editor
Healthy children build a stronger nation
Allowing schools to take into account more than just the cheapest option will hopefully provide more children with high-quality, nutritious meals.
By Letters to the Editor
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
53299127JG013_casino.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 22, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
Preschool teacher Angela Panush reads a story to her students at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.
La Voz Chicago
CPS publica el calendario académico para el año escolar 2022-23
El calendario escolar, en espera de la aprobación, marca el primer año en memoria reciente que el año escolar comienza el 22 de agosto de 2022.
By Nader Issa
March 22, 2022 02:51 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center) joins others in applauding a speaker at a rally Monday outside WTTW’s studios. To her right are Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, and U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.
La Voz Chicago
Empleados en huelga del canal 11 reciben apoyo de la alcaldesa
Algunas dos docenas de empleados del sindicato Local 1220 de la Hermandad Internacional de Electricistas (IBEW, por sus siglas en inglés) se salieron del trabajo el miércoles.
By David Roeder
March 22, 2022 02:50 PM
Daddy Yankee performs at Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
Daddy Yankee anuncia su retiro, su última gira, y último álbum
‘El Cangri’ anunció su retiro de la música con una gira y álbum final que pasará por Chicago el 4 de septiembre en Allstate Arena.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
March 22, 2022 02:49 PM