FBI seeking Chicago area man who allegedly sprayed officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted an officer during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building last year.

The man, who likely lives in the Chicago area, used “wasp spray” on a federal officer and smashed the Capitol’s windows with a police-style baton, the FBI said.

The FBI asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Callers should reference Photo 283. Tips may also be reported anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

Earlier in March, a couple from Crest Hill were fined and given probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They were at least the fourth and fifth Illinois residents to plead guilty to their roles in the Capitol breach.

The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 700 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot. The attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building, the government said.

