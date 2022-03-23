The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
FBI seeking Chicago area man who allegedly sprayed officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The man, who likely lives in the Chicago area, sprayed a federal officer and smashed the Capitol’s windows with a police-style baton, the FBI said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 23, 2022 04:03 PM
The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted an officer during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building last year.

The man, who likely lives in the Chicago area, used “wasp spray” on a federal officer and smashed the Capitol’s windows with a police-style baton, the FBI said.

The FBI asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Callers should reference Photo 283. Tips may also be reported anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

Earlier in March, a couple from Crest Hill were fined and given probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They were at least the fourth and fifth Illinois residents to plead guilty to their roles in the Capitol breach.

The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 700 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot. The attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building, the government said.

The Latest
Larry Frazier’s brother, Lorenzo Lyles (left), mother Eunice Lyles and sister Demita Lathan stand outside the Markham Courthouse after an initial hearing in Frazier’s bid to have a judge revisit his 60-year sentence on a 1995 home invasion under a new law that allows prosecutors to request a new sentencing hearing.
Crime
Mom of man who could get resentenced thankful he could be freed after nearly 3 decades in prison
Larry Frazier, now 63, is the first convicted felon in Illinois to be recommended for a shorter sentence under a new state law.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 23, 2022 04:14 PM
The School Board on Jan. 26 voted for policy changes to CPS busing to cope with a severe shortage of drivers.
Education
CPS won’t make up 5 lost school days from January standoff with CTU
The decision announced Wednesday means teachers won’t automatically get paid for that missed time, a sore spot for educators who were upset to lose nearly a week of pay without gaining many additional precautions during the city’s Omicron surge.
By Nader Issa
March 23, 2022 04:08 PM
A 2017 aerial view of the development site known as The 78.
City Hall
Lightfoot accused of ‘stacking the deck’ on Chicago casino committee
After cutting the list of potential sites to three, Lightfoot rammed through a resolution creating a special committee led by Zoning Committee Chairman Tom Tunney (44th) with soup-to-nuts jurisdiction over “all matters within the jurisdiction of the City related to the establishment of the casino.”
By Fran Spielman
March 23, 2022 04:05 PM
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki flips a water bottle after taking live batting practice at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scheduled to make his Cactus League debut vs. Rockies Friday
Friday will mark a week since Suzuki arrived in Cubs camp after signing a five-year deal.
By Maddie Lee
March 23, 2022 03:39 PM