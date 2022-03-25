The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Body pulled from Chicago River at Lawrence Avenue

Someone found the body floating facedown near Lawrence Avenue Friday morning, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 25, 2022 11:12 AM
A body was recovered from the Chicago River on the Northwest Side Friday morning.

Someone found the body floating facedown in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 8:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The person, a male, was pulled from the river by the police Marine Unit and pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesperson was unable to provide an approximate age.

His identity and autopsy results have not been released.

