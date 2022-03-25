Vigil planned for Albany Park father of four found dead in Chicago River last week
A vigil will be held Friday for Hector Manuel Franco Tello, a father of four from Albany Park who was found dead in the Chicago River last week, several days after he went missing.
Tello’s body was found in the river last Friday morning in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Tello, 54, was pulled from the river by the police Marine Unit and pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsy results have not been released.
Friends and family have scheduled the vigil for 6 p.m. Friday at Ronan Park, near where he was found.
Family has started an online fundraiser to help his family.
