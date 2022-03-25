The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Vigil planned for Albany Park father of four found dead in Chicago River last week

Friends and family have scheduled the vigil for 6 p.m. Friday at Ronan Park, near where he was found.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Vigil planned for Albany Park father of four found dead in Chicago River last week
Hector Manuel Franco Tello

Hector Manuel Franco Tello

Chicago police

A vigil will be held Friday for Hector Manuel Franco Tello, a father of four from Albany Park who was found dead in the Chicago River last week, several days after he went missing.

Tello’s body was found in the river last Friday morning in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tello, 54, was pulled from the river by the police Marine Unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results have not been released.

Friends and family have scheduled the vigil for 6 p.m. Friday at Ronan Park, near where he was found.

Family has started an online fundraiser to help his family.

Next Up In News
Chicago should host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says
Closing time: Deal to sell and renovate problematic Thompson Center finalized
FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard
Half of murder cases considered ‘solved’ by CPD in 2021 did not lead to charges
Free gas, CTA cards part of new city program for residents
Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday touted Chicago’s advantages and attributes as a potential host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She made her remarks at a news conference about a new city program to offer free gasoline and mass-transit credit to Chicagoans.
City Hall
Chicago should host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says
After touting Chicago’s abundance of hotel rooms, an array of world-class restaurants and “arts and culture” second to none, the mayor added: “I will also say, we’re a really fun city in the summer time.”
By Fran Spielman
 
A rendering of the proposed design of the James R. Thompson Center by a group led by Prime Group Chairman Michael Reschke is displayed during a press conferences at the James R. Thompson Center, Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Thompson Center will be sold to Reschke’s group. The state will own about 30% of the Thompson Center.
Politics
Closing time: Deal to sell and renovate problematic Thompson Center finalized
A development group plans to preserve the building as a mixed-use property with office, retail and hotel space — and with the state retaining about a 30% ownership. The 37-year-old building has its share of problems, including leaky ceilings, temperature issues and less than desirable office aesthetics.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Caitlyn Jenner attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Caitlyn Jenner hired as Fox News contributor and commentator
She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.
By Associated Press
 
The FBI says these three men robbed a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint in Chicago on Tuesday.
Crime
FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard
They posed as customers at the Near West Side bank, then took out handguns and demanded money, the FBI said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Traditional&nbsp;character interactions are returning&nbsp;”as early as April 18” to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s&nbsp;Aulani Resort in Hawaii,&nbsp;Disney Parks announced Thursday.&nbsp;
Travel Well
Character hugs returning to Disney parks, cruises
Guests will once again be able to get close to Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters for photos, autographs and hugs.
By USA TODAY
 