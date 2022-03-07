Fire extinguished at Nipsey’s Restaurant in Calumet Heights

No one was injured in a fire Monday morning at a restaurant in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a fire at Nipsey’s Restaurant and Lounge, at 9156 S. Stony Island Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The fire was extinguished about an hour later, the fire department said.
