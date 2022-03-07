The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Fire extinguished at Nipsey’s Restaurant in Calumet Heights

Crews responded Monday morning to a fire at Nipsey’s Restaurant and Lounge, at 9156 S. Stony Island Ave.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 02:27 PM
No one was injured in a fire Monday morning at a restaurant in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a fire at Nipsey’s Restaurant and Lounge, at 9156 S. Stony Island Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later, the fire department said.

The Latest
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
Crime
Man dies after weekend shooting in Gresham
Tyrone Washington, 30, was shot early Sunday in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Avenue, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 03:02 PM
FIRSTDAY_030221_07.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 7, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
March 07, 2022 03:00 PM
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.
NFL
NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on league games
The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”
By Charles Odum | Associated Press
March 07, 2022 02:58 PM
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow falls Monday morning across the Chicago area.
La Voz Chicago
Cae aguanieve después de fin de semana cálido, más nieve podría caer el viernes
El clima será pacífico durante los próximos días hasta que llegue otra ronda de nieve el jueves por la noche y el viernes.
By David Struett
March 07, 2022 02:50 PM
A man adjusts a boy’s face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
La Voz Chicago
Maestros de CPS prefieren que se mantengan las mascarillas, encuesta
El director ejecutivo de CPS, Pedro Martínez, dijo a principios de esta semana que el requisito de máscara se levantaría “en un futuro cercano”.
By Nader Issa
March 07, 2022 02:50 PM