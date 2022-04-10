Man and woman injured in traffic crash at intersection in Loop

A man and woman were injured Saturday night in a traffic crash at an intersection in the Loop.

A man, 30, and a female passenger were in a silver Mercedes sedan driving near the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue just before midnight when they crashed into the side of a white Toyota Camry going east, Chicago police said.

A 60-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Camry suffered head trauma and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Camry, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, officials said. He was listed in good condition, police said.

Both the driver and passenger in the Mercedes weren’t injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Citations were pending.

