The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 10, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Four women injured in three-way traffic crash on Near North Side

The women were taken to various hospitals in good to fair condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Four women injured in three-way traffic crash on Near North Side
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Four women were injured in a three-way crash April 10, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file

Four women were injured Sunday morning in a three-way traffic crash on the Near North Side.

A man driving a gray Ford Explorer was going north on Orleans Street about 2:30 a.m. when it struck a Honda sedan going west, causing the sedan to collide with another car stopped at a red light, Chicago police said.

Two women in the sedan were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with body injuries, police said. They were both listed in fair condition, officials said.

The woman stopped at the red light suffered minor injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A woman who was a passenger in the Explorer also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern, where she was in good condition, authorities said. The driver of the Explorer declined medical treatment.

The women’s ages weren’t immediately known.

No further injuries were reported.

Several hours earlier, a Chicago police sergeant and a 5-year-old girl were among four people injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop less than a mile east.

About 8 p.m., the girl and others were crossing Grand Avenue at State Street when the driver of a red Hyundai swerved into them after taking off from the traffic stop, police said.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition, according to fire officials. A 38-year-old woman and another woman whose age wasn’t immediately known were taken to Northwestern in good condition.

The sergeant was struck when the driver put the Hyundai in gear and drove away after being asked to step out of his car, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was still being sought by police.

Next Up In News
17-year-old boy among 4 killed, 17 wounded, including 11-year-old girl, in citywide shootings since Friday evening
Man shot and killed in West Garfield Park drive-by; 2nd fatal shooting on same block in two months
Man found dead in apartment fire on Near West Side
Two CPD officers hospitalized, woman critically injured in South Chicago fire
Man and woman injured in traffic crash at intersection in Loop
Man shot after argument on CTA bus in Lawndale
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: No one’s calling since my husband’s death, and I feel so alone
After four months without him, widow is prone to meltdowns and feels like a burden.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
17-year-old boy among 4 killed, 17 wounded, including 11-year-old girl, in citywide shootings since Friday evening
Lee Carter Jr. was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shell_Casing_3__5_.png
Crime
Man shot and killed in West Garfield Park drive-by; 2nd fatal shooting on same block in two months
The man, 40, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the chest by someone traveling in a red car, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
Man found dead in apartment fire on Near West Side
James Depriest, 50, was found inside the apartment in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street about 1:05 a.m., police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Police_Tape_3__14_.jpg
News
Two CPD officers hospitalized, woman critically injured in South Chicago fire
Officers responded to the fire in the 3000 block of East 79th Place about 1:20 a.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 