Body of missing Gary woman found

Authorities in northwest Indiana have identified the remains of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor, who had been missing since early April.

Taylor’s body was found in a drainage ditch near an interstate Wednesday morning, more than a mile south from where her vehicle was found on April 3, Gary police spokesman Jack Hamady told reporters Wednesday.

The search for Taylor began when her car was found crashed on the side of Interstate 65 but her body could not be located, police said.

Officials did not explain why her body was found far from where her vehicle had crashed. Police said it was not possible that she had floated between the locations.

At the time, police said they were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

An autopsy has not been completed. Police were conducting a death investigation and there was no word of potential foul play, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or 911.

