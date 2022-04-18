1 dead after traffic crash at red light in Brighton Park
One person was dead Monday morning after a traffic crash at a red light in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The female, whose age was unknown, was at a red light in the 3400 block of South California Avenue about 12:30 a.m. when another car struck her on the driver’s side, Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The driver of the striking car was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for minor injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.
Major Accidents Unit were investigating.
