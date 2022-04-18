Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood.
Yehuala Melkama, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 3 p.m. at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Melkama, who lived less than a block away, was pronounced dead about a half hour later, the medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the crash.
The Latest
A new report from the Defense Department’s inspector general offers a rare bit of public stock-taking of the military’s state of readiness for a warming Earth.
It is not uncommon for large fires — such as the one that destroyed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church last week — to flare up again, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Like the other new bosses, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus needs extra field work to install the basics of his system. For quarterback Justin Fields, that means beginning to work on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s playbook.
“There is a significant prospect that a second prosecution would diminish the important results already achieved,” Lausch’s office said in a statement.
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com