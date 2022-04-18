The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown

Yehuala Melkama was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood.

Yehuala Melkama, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 3 p.m. at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Melkama, who lived less than a block away, was pronounced dead about a half hour later, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the crash.

An RQ7 Shadow unmanned aircraft flies from its pneumatic catapult launcher at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Washington
Climate change taking a toll on U.S. military bases in the strategic Arctic, report finds
A new report from the Defense Department’s inspector general offers a rare bit of public stock-taking of the military’s state of readiness for a warming Earth.
By Ellen Knickmeyer | AP
 
A fire rekindled Monday afternoon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, at 63rd and Stewart.
News
Englewood church catches fire a third time in a week
It is not uncommon for large fires — such as the one that destroyed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church last week — to flare up again, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
While championships aren’t won in April, Justin Fields’ first minicamp in the Bears’ new system will be important nonetheless.
Bears
Bears, Justin Fields set to start first minicamp under new regime
Like the other new bosses, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus needs extra field work to install the basics of his system. For quarterback Justin Fields, that means beginning to work on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s playbook.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke takes the stand in his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
Crime
No federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, U.S. Attorney John Lausch announces
“There is a significant prospect that a second prosecution would diminish the important results already achieved,” Lausch’s office said in a statement.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
