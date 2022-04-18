Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood.

Yehuala Melkama, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 3 p.m. at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Melkama, who lived less than a block away, was pronounced dead about a half hour later, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the crash.

