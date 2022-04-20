The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Englewood church to be demolished after fire

Building inspectors ordered the demolition because the church, left structurally unsound after the fire, “poses a potential danger to surrounding buildings and public safety,” the Department of Buildings said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Englewood church to be demolished after fire
Firefighters spray water after the roof collapsed Friday at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 6322 S. Stewart Ave.

Firefighters spray water after the roof collapsed Friday at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 6322 S. Stewart Ave.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Demolition crews will begin tearing down Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, days after a fire all but destroyed the historic Englewood church.

Building inspectors ordered the demolition because the church, left structurally unsound after the fire, “poses a potential danger to surrounding buildings and public safety,” the Department of Buildings said in a statement.

The church caught fire last week, not long after Rev. Gerald Dew presided over a Good Friday service, charring everything expect a mural of Jesus ascending to the heavens.

The blaze was accidentally sparkedby a propane torch being used to work on the church’s roof, the Chicago Fire Department determined. The fire reignited two additional times in the following days.

In its statement, the city said it “is committed to continuing to work closely with the leadership of the Antioch Missionary Baptist as they deal with the loss of this historic community pillar.”

The church, at 6248 S. Stewart Ave., has been home to the Antioch MBC congregation since 1958.

Chicago direfighters battling a 3-11 alarm fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood on Friday.

Chicago direfighters battling a 3-11 alarm fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Aiming to predict COVID, future pandemics better, CDC opens infectious diseases forecasting center
Joliet farmers wrangle cows thrown from semitrailer after crash on Interstate 80
1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago
Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias
Unmasked transit: Pritzker ends mask mandates in public transportation, airports
A state budget with ‘firm fiscal foundation’ that shows ‘tremendous progress?’ Or a ‘cynical’ election-year ploy to buy votes?
The Latest
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn announced on social media that he will enter the NBA Draft.
College Sports
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn will enter NBA Draft
“I’m closing one of the most amazing chapters of my life,” Cockburn told ESPN on Wednesday. “I’m proud of what we accomplished in college, but I am not sure it can get much better than that.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new center to develop improved forecasting methods to predict the course of COVID-19 and future infectious disease pandemics.
Coronavirus
Aiming to predict COVID, future pandemics better, CDC opens infectious diseases forecasting center
Leaders of the new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics say predicting the course of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data collection problems.
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 
As dawn showed, only a handful of bank anglers braved conditions on opening day, April 1, at Heidecke Lake; but the former cooling lake near Morris looks very promising for walleye, crappie, hybrid striped bass and muskie this year. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
High hopes for Heidecke Lake fishing: Prospects look good for the season, despite a brutal opener
Hopes are high for fishing Heidecke Lake this season for multiple species, despite a brutal opening day on April 1 and a cold-water start to the season.
By Dale Bowman
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Suburban Chicago
Joliet farmers wrangle cows thrown from semitrailer after crash on Interstate 80
The truck driver was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Dinner date urges me not to regain the weight I lost
The rude remark hurts woman who took off 134 pounds and quit drinking.
By Abigail Van Buren
 