2 die in I-55 crash at Throop Street

Two men died after their car crashed on Interstate 55 in Chicago Tuesday evening.

Ejaz Rathore, 51, and Mark Geller, 60, were in a vehicle that crashed at the southbound Throop Street accident investigation site around 8 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

They were both taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, state police said.

Autopsies performed Wednesday ruled that both people died in a vehicle crash into a fixed object, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Additional details were not released.

