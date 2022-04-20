The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
2 die in I-55 crash at Throop Street

Ejaz Rathore, 51, and Mark Geller, 60, were in a vehicle that crashed at the southbound Throop Street accident investigation site Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.

Sun-Times file photo

Two men died after their car crashed on Interstate 55 in Chicago Tuesday evening.

Ejaz Rathore, 51, and Mark Geller, 60, were in a vehicle that crashed at the southbound Throop Street accident investigation site around 8 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

They were both taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, state police said.

Autopsies performed Wednesday ruled that both people died in a vehicle crash into a fixed object, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Additional details were not released.

