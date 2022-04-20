2 die in I-55 crash at Throop Street
Ejaz Rathore, 51, and Mark Geller, 60, were in a vehicle that crashed at the southbound Throop Street accident investigation site Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.
Two men died after their car crashed on Interstate 55 in Chicago Tuesday evening.
Ejaz Rathore, 51, and Mark Geller, 60, were in a vehicle that crashed at the southbound Throop Street accident investigation site around 8 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.
They were both taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, state police said.
Autopsies performed Wednesday ruled that both people died in a vehicle crash into a fixed object, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Additional details were not released.
