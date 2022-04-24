3 injured, including 2 CPD officers in crash in Jefferson Park

Three people were injured — including two Chicago police officers — Saturday afternoon in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

A man, 63, was driving an SUV north on Central Avenue about 3:45 p.m. when he attempted to turn left onto Eastwood in front of a squad car going south on the same street, causing the officers to strike the passenger side of the SUV, police said.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition with a head injury, officials said.

The officers were taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

The man was given a citation for failure to yield and expired registration.

A Gary man was charged with driving under the influence after rear-ending a squad car and causing a crash that injured five people, including two officers on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday.

