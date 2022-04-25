The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Girl, 16, last seen Thursday

Alyssa Gilcrest was last seen Thursday wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Adidas slides.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Alyssa Gilcrest

A 16-year-old girl was last seen Thursday, according to Chicago police.

Alyssa Gilcrest was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Adidas slides, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion, police said. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her left arm.

Officials couldn’t provide an exact location of where she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are encouraged to call 312-747-8274.

