Woman fatally struck on I-57 while standing outside car near Halsted

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while standing outside a car early Sunday on Interstate 57.

Jeana Nelson, 40, was standing in the right northbound lane, just south of Halsted Street, when she was struck around 1 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The driver told police they couldn’t stop in time, state police said. Nelson, from South Holland, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy released Monday ruled her death an accident.

