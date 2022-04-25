Woman fatally struck on I-57 while standing outside car near Halsted
Jeana Nelson, 40, was standing in the right northbound lane, just south of Halsted Street, when she was struck early Sunday, authorities said.
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while standing outside a car early Sunday on Interstate 57.
Jeana Nelson, 40, was standing in the right northbound lane, just south of Halsted Street, when she was struck around 1 a.m., Illinois State Police said.
The driver told police they couldn’t stop in time, state police said. Nelson, from South Holland, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
An autopsy released Monday ruled her death an accident.
The Latest
DeBrincat said he’s “open to talking” about a contract extension when he becomes eligible in July, even as another “definitely frustrating” season with the Hawks comes to a close.
If there must be some retooling, then do it. But the idea has been a staple in law enforcement for years.
Darrin Johnson claims Officer Ronald Ayala “failed to yield to a pedestrian, failed to keep a proper look out and was driving too fast” when he ran over Johnson, fracturing both his knees. He’s in line for a $400,000 settlement.
As Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens watched Monday’s game from the bench, Meesseman took the floor as the most veteran player in the Sky’s starting five and commanded the role well.
Angel Rodriguez caught, and released, a crappie in the neighborhood of Illinois’ three crappie records.