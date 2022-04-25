The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Woman fatally struck on I-57 while standing outside car near Halsted

Jeana Nelson, 40, was standing in the right northbound lane, just south of Halsted Street, when she was struck early Sunday, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while standing outside a car early Sunday on Interstate 57.

Jeana Nelson, 40, was standing in the right northbound lane, just south of Halsted Street, when she was struck around 1 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The driver told police they couldn’t stop in time, state police said. Nelson, from South Holland, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy released Monday ruled her death an accident.

