Tuesday, April 26, 2022
90-year-old woman last seen in Lake View East

Dolores Harrison was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of West Surf Street, police said.

Dolores Harrison, 90, was last seen April 26, 2022 on the North Side.

A 90-year-old woman was last seen Tuesday in Lake View East on the North Side.

Dolores Harrison was last seen in the 300 block of West Surf Street, Chicago police said.

She is 4-foot-11, 150 pounds, has brown eyes, silver hair and light complexion, police said.

She has dementia and diabetes and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 312-744-8266.

