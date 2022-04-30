Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire

A 3-year-old girl died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Brozeville on the South Side.
Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 600 block of East 43rd Street when a “heavy fire” broke out in the rear of the three-story apartment building, spokesperson Larry Langford said, adding that the girl was rescued from the second floor.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in “very critical” condition with smoke inhalation and burns as paramedics performed CPR, but was pronounced dead shortly after, Langford said.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
The Latest
There were no reported injuries to any officers, police said.
About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found a man with the multiple gunshot wounds.
Poles went defense-first in his first draft with the Bears and is betting on third-round receiver Velus Jones to boost the offense.
The White Sox got three hits and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.