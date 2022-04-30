The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 3-year-old girl died in a fire April 30, 2022 on the South Side.

Chicago Fire Media

A 3-year-old girl died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Brozeville on the South Side.

Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 600 block of East 43rd Street when a “heavy fire” broke out in the rear of the three-story apartment building, spokesperson Larry Langford said, adding that the girl was rescued from the second floor.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in “very critical” condition with smoke inhalation and burns as paramedics performed CPR, but was pronounced dead shortly after, Langford said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

