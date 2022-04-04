Young girl among four hurt in South Austin apartment fire

A young girl was among four hurt in a fire Monday morning in South Austin on the West Side.

Police and fire crews responded to the blaze on the first floor of an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Central Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered burns and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in “grave” condition, according to officials. Fire officials said the girl was 3, while police said she was 3 to 5.

A 53-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 83, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, officials said.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital for burns, authorities said. She was also listed in serious condition.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

A little over an hour later, an elderly man was hospitalized after a fire about five miles southeast inside a Lawndale house on the West Side.

Someone smelled smoke from inside of the home in the1800 block of South Hamlin Avenueabout 1:30 a.m., police said.

Everyone inside made it out of the home and a man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said. He was listed in fair condition, officials said.

