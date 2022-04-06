Gary police searching for woman whose car was found crashed, abandoned on I-65

Gary police are searching for a woman whose car was found crashed and abandoned over the weekend in northwest Indiana.

Ariana Taylor was the registered owner of the car that had left Interstate 65 and crashed nearby, police said. Officers found the car Sunday and searched nearby with dogs and a helicopter but did not find her.

Indiana State Police were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Taylor, 23, was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or 911.

