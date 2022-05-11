Driver fatally strikes woman, 73, in West Town

A 73-year-old woman died after being struck by a driver in the West Town neighborhood on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue, near Ashland Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The woman was pronounced dead a half hour later.
She died of injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to autopsy results released Wednesday. Her name hasn’t been released.
Chicago police did not immediately release details about the crash.
