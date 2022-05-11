The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Driver fatally strikes woman, 73, in West Town

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue, near Ashland Avenue, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Driver fatally strikes woman, 73, in West Town
A 73-year-old woman died after being struck by a driver in the West Town neighborhood on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue, near Ashland Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman was pronounced dead a half hour later.

She died of injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to autopsy results released Wednesday. Her name hasn’t been released.

Chicago police did not immediately release details about the crash.

