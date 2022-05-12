Woman killed when driver crashes into West Rogers Park bus stop

A woman was killed when a driver crashed into a bus stop in West Rogers Park on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The woman was waiting for a bus in the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue around 1:10 p.m. when a black BMW ran through the bus shelter and struck her, police said.

The woman, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

The driver, 42, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said. He was issued two citations: one for failure to keep in lanes and one for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

At least seven other pedestrians have been struck and killed by drivers in Chicago this year, according to the website Streetsblog Chicago, which tracks fatalities.

On Tuesday, a 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a driver in a crosswalk in the West Town neighborhood. The driver was issued citations.

