Man found dead on CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square

A man was found dead on a CTA Blue Line train Thursday afternoon in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.
The man, 39, was found unresponsive on the train about 2:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.
He was taken to NorwegianHospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Police were conducting a death investigation.
