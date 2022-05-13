The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found dead on CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square

The man, 39, was found unresponsive on the train about 2:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found dead on CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A man was found dead on a CTA Blue Line train May 12, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was found dead on a CTA Blue Line train Thursday afternoon in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The man, 39, was found unresponsive on the train about 2:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

He was taken to NorwegianHospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police were conducting a death investigation.

Next Up In News
Helen Wooten, Chicago music promoter, booker, manager and club owner, dead at 72
Marching in mother’s footsteps — Pritzker eyes family legacy as he seeks national leadership role in abortion rights battle
Why this summer’s best prices on produce might be at your neighborhood farmers’ market
With Cook County probation units disbanded, tens of thousands of random curfew checks ended
2 killed, 4 wounded Thursday in shootings in Chicago
Motorcyclist killed after crash in Belmont Heights
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Maybe I shouldn’t have complained to sister about her husband
Woman was tired of the arrogant man’s constant updates about his marathon run and unfollowed him, upsetting his wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Helen Wooten, who was a Chicago talent booker, promoter, manager and nightclub investor.
Obituaries
Helen Wooten, Chicago music promoter, booker, manager and club owner, dead at 72
Among those whose careers she helped boost were the Jackson 5, The Temptations, The Chi-Lites, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Will Smith, LL Cool J, En Vogue and Da Brat.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Sue Pritzker holds up one-year-old son Jay Robert Pritzker in 1966.
Springfield
Marching in mother’s footsteps — Pritzker eyes family legacy as he seeks national leadership role in abortion rights battle
A California kid in the 1970s, Pritzker accompanied his mother at demonstrations, including marches for abortion rights. The governor said it inspired his fight for women’s and LGBTQ rights. “Those are all things that I think my mother would want me to do,” he told the Sun-Times.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Greens like spinach are hallmarks of spring farmers’ markets’ bounty. Some farms, like Star Farms in Back of the Yards, grow produce to be sold year-round.
Consumer Affairs
Why this summer’s best prices on produce might be at your neighborhood farmers’ market
Unlike commercial farmers, organic farmers say they’ve largely been insulated from the impact of world events and that their prices will be competitive.
By Kerry Cardoza | WBEZ
 
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans (holding an award) at a 2013 FBI ceremony where he and his probation officers were honored for working with the FBI and the Chicago Police Department. Evans later fired deputy probation chief Philippe Loizon (three people to the right of Evans), whose since-disbanded units did unannounced curfew checks and searched homes.
The Watchdogs
With Cook County probation units disbanded, tens of thousands of random curfew checks ended
Supporters of doing away with so-called intensive probation units say it was a ‘gotcha’ system that didn’t reduce crime. Others say it helped get guns and drugs off the streets.
By Frank Main
 