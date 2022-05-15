The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
3 women — all over 65 — found dead over span of 12 hours in Rogers Park living center

Police say no foul play was suspected in the deaths.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Firefighters work to lower the temperature in the living center where three women were found dead May 14, 2022 on the North Side.

Chicago Fire Media

Three women — all over the age of 65 — were found dead over the span of 12 hours Saturday in a Rogers Park living center on the North Side.

The women, 75, 70 and 67, were found unresponsive inside the living center in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue between 11:10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

WGN reported that residents and relatives suspect the deaths were due to a lack of air conditioning throughout the 10-story building, though the Cook County medical examiner’s office haven’t ruled an official cause of death as of early Sunday morning.

Chicago fire officials were “ventilating and blowing cool air” to help lower the temperature of the building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Police say no foul play was suspected in the deaths.

Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
7 teens shot, 2 fatally, since Friday evening in Chicago
Two of the seven teens died to their injuries.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 16-year-old boy was among two shot May 15, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting
The two were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two men were wounded in a shooting May 14, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
2 wounded in shooting hours after teen was shot and killed near “The Bean” in Loop
Two men were among a group of people walking in the 300 block of South State Street about 11:40 p.m. when two male juveniles started shooting at the group, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Horoscope for Sunday, May 15, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Allie Quigley’s story in the WNBA reminds new players of what’s possible
Quigley returned to the court after missing the Sky’s first two games with an injury to her right knee. She scored seven points in 21 minutes in the Sky’s 82-78 victory against the Lynx.
By Annie Costabile
 