3 women — all over 65 — found dead over span of 12 hours in Rogers Park living center

Three women — all over the age of 65 — were found dead over the span of 12 hours Saturday in a Rogers Park living center on the North Side.

The women, 75, 70 and 67, were found unresponsive inside the living center in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue between 11:10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

WGN reported that residents and relatives suspect the deaths were due to a lack of air conditioning throughout the 10-story building, though the Cook County medical examiner’s office haven’t ruled an official cause of death as of early Sunday morning.

Chicago fire officials were “ventilating and blowing cool air” to help lower the temperature of the building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Police say no foul play was suspected in the deaths.

