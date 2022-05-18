The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Cook County launches guaranteed income pilot program; thousands of residents to get $500 a month for 2 years

The Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot is the latest in the U.S. to try out the idea of tackling poverty and racial inequalities by giving residents monthly cash payments. Applications will be taken in the fall for the 3,250 spots.

Elvia Malagón By Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Cook County launches guaranteed income pilot program; thousands of residents to get $500 a month for 2 years
Flanked by elected officials and supporters, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle discusses the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Flanked by elected officials and supporters, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle discusses the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot during a news conference at the Chicago Cultural Center in the Loop on Wednesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County residents soon will be able to apply for a program offering $500 a month, no strings attached, for two years, as county officials try to tackle poverty and racial inequalities.

County officials announced the launch of the program — the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot — at the Chicago Cultural Center. The program will have room for 3,250 randomly-chosen residents, regardless of immigration status, for two years, and it’ll be funded through federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she saw the need for a guaranteed income program during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw that low-income communities of color experienced the worst health and economic effects,” Preckwinkle said. “We believed then and we believe now those disparities were unacceptable.”

Officials provided few specifics about the rollout beyond saying they expect to take applications in the fall, recipients will be chosen in a lottery, and first payments will hit residents’ pockets of residents by year’s end.

The county, meanwhile, is seeking proposals from organizations and agencies to help administer the program, provide outreach and help in-person applicants. The county is accepting those proposals through June 10.

Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims discusses Cook County’s guarantee income pilot program during a news conference at the Chicago Cultural Center on May 18, 2022.

Flanked by elected officials and supporters, Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims discusses Cook County’s guarantee income pilot program.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims thinks the program will help residents live better.

“It’s not charity, it’s a helping hand,” Sims said.

The county is partnering with the University of Chicago’s Inclusive Economy Lab and the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice to study the the effect of providing that guaranteed income to Cook County residents.

To be eligible for the pilot, an individual must live in Cook County, and their household income must be below 250% of the federal poverty level.

The county program is accepting applicants from Chicago, but they can’t participate in any other guaranteed income program; the city is launching its own, similar effort. Most participants — which will be selected in a lottery — are expected to be from suburban Cook County.

The announcement comes days after Chicago stopped accepting applications for its pilot program, being funded through the federal American Rescue Plan. The city’s Resilient Communities Pilot will select 5,000 participants, also through a lottery; those individuals will receive $500 a month for a year.

In recent years, other cities and states have rolled out similar programs that provide residents with cash without restrictions on how to spend it. A study looking at a program in Stockton, California, found participants used the funds to pay off debt, get full-time jobs and reported lower rates of anxiety and depression, the Associated Press reported.

Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton, California, and founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, discusses Cook County’s guaranteed income program at the Chicago Cultural Center on May 18, 2022.

Former Stockton, Calif. mayor Michael Tubbs, founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, discusses Cook County’s guaranteed income pilot program on Wednesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton, joined Cook County officials. People in his administration’s guaranteed income program were more likely to transition to full-time jobs than those who did not receive the cash payments.

“I promise you that this is not just some pie-in-the-sky idea,” Tubbs said. “It’s rooted in evidence, in data.”

While the program is a pilot, county officials said they would like to make it permanent through the county’s equity fund.

“Make no mistake: We are interested in long-term solutions to the glaring issue of income inequality,” Preckwinkle said. “Our promise to Cook County residents is to make the program permanent in the years to come.”

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Judge grants new hearing for man twice found guilty in 1989 double-murder
‘Supremely negligent’ — Judge scolds mother after gun in her child’s backpack goes off, wounds student at Disney Magnet School
Hundreds automatically enrolled in military-type education classes at CPS, internal watchdog finds
In latest fallout from predator priest, Chicago archdiocese settles sex abuse claim for $1.2 million
5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — one in a grade school, two near another grade school
Groups coalesce around plan to save State Street buildings
The Latest
pub_showfront.jpg
News
Judge grants new hearing for man twice found guilty in 1989 double-murder
A key witness against James Bannister admitted lying on the stand in second trial.
By Andy Grimm
 
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL Wednesday and will start against the Royals tonight.
White Sox
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito returns from COVID IL, will face Royals tonight
RHP Davis Martin returned to Charlotte after making strong spot start.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The United States’ team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final in 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to landmark collective bargaining agreements with its men’s and women’s teams, equalizing compensation for the first time.
Soccer
U.S. Soccer agrees to equal pay plan for men’s and women’s teams
The federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams on Wednesday, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations.
By Associated Press
 
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, left, stands with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after Tatum announced that the Magic have won the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA
Orlando wins NBA draft lottery
The Magic won the lottery Tuesday night and landed the top overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard in 2004.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
Court Theatre in Hyde Park is the 2022 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award.
Theater
Court Theatre to receive 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award
The honor comes with a $25,000 grant for the Hyde Park theater company currently in the midst of its 67th season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 