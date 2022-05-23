Girl, 14, last seen in Lawndale
A 14-year-old girl was last seen outside her home in Lawndale on the West Side.
Rihanna Mackey was last seen with Jennifer Mackey, her biological mother, in the 1600 block of South Kedzie Avenue May 7 about 4 p.m., Chicago police said. Jennifer Mackey doesn’t have custody of Rihanna Mackey.
She is 5-foot-3, 113 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair with pink braids and a medium brown complexion, police said. She also has two nose piercings.
She was last seen wearing a red sweater with black clothes and red and black Jordan gym shoes, officials said.
She may be traveling in a silver SUV and may be found in Wisconsin with her mother, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 312-746-8255.
