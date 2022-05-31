Man riding on top of Blue Line L train injured while jumping off as train stopped

A man cut his head after jumping from the top of a Blue Line L train Tuesday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said.
He was riding on top of the moving train and then jumped off when the train stopped in the 3700 block of West Congress, between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops, at 9:15 a.m., police said.
Paramedics took the man, 27, to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Blue Line trains were stopped until 9:30 a.m., according to alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.
No other details were released.
The Latest
Damien McClellan, 20, was identified as one of two gunman who fatally shot 24-year-old Kenjuan Scott during an attempted carjacking, prosecutors said.
The Sox also reinstated Luis Robert from COVID-19 related IL before the start of the series in Toronto.
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another.
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
Bucker vowed to bolster the detective ranks to improve a still unacceptable homicide clearance rate and create what he called a “first of its kind in the nation” Internet Intelligence Unit to “combat crimes being planned online.”