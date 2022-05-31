The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man riding on top of Blue Line L train injured while jumping off as train stopped

He jumped off between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Man riding on top of Blue Line L train injured while jumping off as train stopped
A man was stabbed in a Red Line train January 20, 2022 in Chatham.

Sun-Times file photo

A man cut his head after jumping from the top of a Blue Line L train Tuesday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said.

He was riding on top of the moving train and then jumped off when the train stopped in the 3700 block of West Congress, between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops, at 9:15 a.m., police said.

Paramedics took the man, 27, to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Blue Line trains were stopped until 9:30 a.m., according to alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.

No other details were released.

Next Up In News
DNA found on cigarette butt, witness ID connects man to 2018 murder, prosecutors say
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals for victims of school shooting
Conservationists hopeful historic limestone wall at Promontory Point will be preserved
Mayoral challenger Kam Buckner unveils anti-violence plan
Taste of Chicago 2022 lineups loaded with great food and musical acts including Nelly
51 people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, the most violent in five years
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at W. 26th Street and South California.
Crime
DNA found on cigarette butt, witness ID connects man to 2018 murder, prosecutors say
Damien McClellan, 20, was identified as one of two gunman who fatally shot 24-year-old Kenjuan Scott during an attempted carjacking, prosecutors said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went down with an injury during the Sox’ game against the Cubs on Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson lands on 10-day injured list with strained right groin
The Sox also reinstated Luis Robert from COVID-19 related IL before the start of the series in Toronto.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP22151513224534.jpg
Nation/World
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals for victims of school shooting
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another.
By Adriana Gomez Licon | AP
 
Residents are trying to preserve the limestone seawall and prevent the a concrete seawall from taking its place.
News
Conservationists hopeful historic limestone wall at Promontory Point will be preserved
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Chicago mayoral candidate and state Rep. Kam Buckner, shown at a May 18 news conference.
City Hall
Mayoral challenger Kam Buckner unveils anti-violence plan
Bucker vowed to bolster the detective ranks to improve a still unacceptable homicide clearance rate and create what he called a “first of its kind in the nation” Internet Intelligence Unit to “combat crimes being planned online.”
By Fran Spielman
 