Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 17 top honors from Chicago Headline Club

Chicago Sun-Times staff members were recognized Friday with 17 top honors in the Chicago Headline Club’s yearly Peter Lisagor Awards for Exemplary Journalism.

The awards — the most given to any news outlet — cited 16 Sun-Times journalists for excellence in reporting, column writing, criticism, photography and online journalism for work published in 2021.

The Headline Club — an affiliate of the national Society of Professional Journalists — presented the awards, which are named for the onetime Washington bureau chief of the old Chicago Daily News, at a dinner Friday at the Union League Club of Chicago.

The winning Sun-Times entries:

• Jesse Howe, whose interactive illustration “Through the flames,” examining how the Great Chicago Fire spread and its aftermath, won first-place honors in three categories, for best illustration among all media, best design / digital and best use of digital technology or data visualization.

• Frank Main with Casey Toner, Jared Rutecki and Forrest Gregg of the Better Government Association, best data journalism among all media for the series “The costly toll of dead-end drug arrests.”

• Robert Herguth, best investigative reporting and also best online series / non-deadline reporting, for stories on Catholic church secrecy regarding child sexual abuses by priests and other clerics from Catholic orders that operate in Chicago and the suburbs.

• Maudlyne Ihejirika, best business or consumer reporting, for the story “Promises made, promises kept.”

• Stefano Esposito, best feature story or series, for the story “After 4 decades apart, ‘true love’ finally triumphs.”

• Lee Bey, best arts reporting and criticism, for the story “The Second City: How the Great Chicago Fire changed Chicago architecture.”

• Patrick Finley, best sports story, for “Back from the brink,” on former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer’s road back after an attempted suicide.

• Rick Morrissey, best sports commentary, for a selection of three columns.

• Ashlee Rezin, best news photo, for “Salutes to a slain cop.”

• Rezin, Pat Nabong and the Better Government Association’s Joe Klein, best online photography, for “The costly toll of dead-end drug arrests.”

• Eric White, best design / print, for a selection of news and feature pages.

• John W. Fountain, best news column, editorial writing or commentary, for a selection of three columns.

• Tim Novak, Lauren FitzPatrick and Caroline Hurley, best online business or consumer reporting, for a series of stories on “Cook County property assessment failures.”

• Evan Moore, best online music coverage, for a story headlined “How churches, community organizations created safe spaces for South Side teenagers via hip-hop.”