The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Fire breaks out at apartment building a block from Wrigley Field

The fire was extinguished and firefighters were “chasing hotspots” at a building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No one was injured.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
SHARE Fire breaks out at apartment building a block from Wrigley Field
A fire was extinguished Friday at the building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield.

A fire was extinguished Friday at the building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield.

Chicago Fire Department

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home a block from Wrigley Field Friday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters were “chasing hotspots” at the building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield, CFD Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said.

The fire began around 7:20 a.m. at the home, Johnson said. It’s unclear how many people will be displaced.

Video from news helicopters showed firefighters on the roof of the building extinguishing flames around 8 a.m.

Additional details were not released.

Next Up In News
Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Gresham shooting
Man found fatally shot in South Chicago alley
John D. Colgan, bartender who poured a good pint, serenaded customers with Irish songs, dead at 63
In Cook County, governments have lost $89.7 million, letting tenants skip out on property taxes
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Downstate farmer beating the crop out of GOP establishment in gov race — by nearly 2-1 margin
13 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
The Latest
A man was shot and killed and a woman seriously wounded June 11, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Gresham shooting
The man and woman, 31 and 29, were inside a car in the 1600 block of West 81st Street about 5:30 a.m. when a black, four-door sedan approached and a gunman got out and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3__18_.jpg
Crime
Man found fatally shot in South Chicago alley
The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Late friend’s wife marries someone I don’t like, trust
Though reader is the godfather to her child, he doesn’t like seeing the widow with her new wife, and wishes his husband wouldn’t go out with them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
John Colgan behind the bar at The Embassy pub, 1435 W. Taylor St.
Obituaries
John D. Colgan, bartender who poured a good pint, serenaded customers with Irish songs, dead at 63
The native of Ireland tended bar at Chicago taverns including Celtic Crossings, The Ambassador Public House, Fado, Johnny O’Hagan’s, Kitty O’Shea’s and The Embassy pub.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Hashbrowns Cafe leases this space from the University of Illinois Chicago at 731 W. Maxwell St. Like other private businesses that lease from government bodies, it’s supposed to pay a form of property taxes called leasehold taxes. But it’s accumulated seven years of unpaid real estate tax bills that now top $114,000, plus interest.
The Watchdogs
In Cook County, governments have lost $89.7 million, letting tenants skip out on property taxes
They lease public property to businesses. Many don’t pay their taxes. And the government landlords do little to monitor this, even when the law requires it, a Sun-Times investigation finds.
By Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick
 