Fire breaks out at apartment building a block from Wrigley Field

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home a block from Wrigley Field Friday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters were “chasing hotspots” at the building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield, CFD Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said.

The fire began around 7:20 a.m. at the home, Johnson said. It’s unclear how many people will be displaced.

Video from news helicopters showed firefighters on the roof of the building extinguishing flames around 8 a.m.

Additional details were not released.

